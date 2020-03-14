IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly says the tournament will be a truncated affair

"Let's stick to the postponement (at the moment). First priority is safety, so we postponed the games," Ganguly said.

"We will see what happens. It is too early to answer," said Ganguly when asked if there will be more double headers if they are able to host it from April 15.

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, "It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment."

The BCCI also called off the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. Asked whether the IPL franchises are happy, Ganguly said, "Nobody has a choice."

A senior BCCI official said that only the start date has been pushed while the window remains the same with regard to the IPL.

The decision to suspend IPL came hours after Delhi government suspended all sporting activity in the national capital due to the ever-growing health crisis. Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise.

The Sports Ministry had on Thursday issued an advisory asking national federations to follow the Health Ministry's guidelines and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 1,30,000.

The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.