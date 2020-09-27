IPL 2020: SRH skipper Warner says death bowling strength prompted decision at toss

Asked to field first, KKR restricted SRH to 142 for four thanks to bowling a disciplined line and length with world number one Pat Cummins leading the way. Dinesh Karthik-led side then chased the score down with ease to secure a seven-wickets victory on Saturday (September 26).

While it was the first win of the campaign for KKR, it was the second successive loss for Sunrisers, who lost their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the week.

Warner, who opted to bat after winning the toss, was adamant that his decision was right, but says it would have been great if they had scored 30-40 runs more.

"I think I got my decision right. For us, our strength is death bowling. I thought it was actually a difficult wicket to accelerate on. The Kolkata boys showed us that if you can keep wickets at the end, that's what wins you games.

"I don't regret what I did at the beginning of the game and I stick by my decision. Patty Cummins, as he does, (bowled) Test match line and length. There was a little bit of movement here and there.

"We went four or five overs for 20 and coming back with three wickets in hand at the end probably killed us a little bit there. An extra 30 or 40 runs would have been great."

Warner also said his team needs to score more boundaries and reduce the number of dot balls faced which he feels is not acceptable in T20 cricket.

"We have to try and go harder at the top. Can't help if the bowlers are bowling good lines and lengths. We need to push as hard as we can," the prolific Australian opener added.

"You can see from our running between the wickets, we do do that. But, we got to improve our boundary percentage. I saw, I think 35 dot balls, which not acceptable in T20 cricket on a wicket that was actually nice to bat on."

Asked about his team's top-scorer Manish Pandey, who looked in some discomfort while leaving the field, Warner said, "Not sure. Hopefully, bit of a cramp."

Warner and co will quickly look for an upturn and a return to winning ways when they meet the in form Delhi Capitals side on Tuesday (September 29) in Abu Dhabi.