IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR, Match 35 Updates: Karthik, Morgan look to set competitive target against Sunrisers

As for team news, Sunrisers have brought in an extra pacer, Basil Thampi in place of spinner Shabaz Nadeem and Abdul Samad returns to the side to replace Khaleel Ahmed.

Meanwhile, KKR have also made two changes from their defeat to Mumbai Indians with Chris Green and Prasidh Krishna making way for chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Both SRH and KKR are coming into the match on the back of defeats in their last outings. So, they'll look to bounce back and get back among the wins to keep their play-off hopes alive.

SRH have so far won three games out of eight, while KKR have secured four wins from the eight matches they have played this season.

In the reverse fixture, KKR claimed a seven wicket win thanks to Shubman Gill's unbeaten 70 and Eoin Morgan's 29-ball 42. For SRH, Manish Pandey top scored with a half century that went in vain.

While KKR will be looking to take confidence from that performance, SRH will be out to level the head-to-head score against KKR.