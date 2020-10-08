IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22: Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat against the Kings XI

David Warner-led Hyderabad are set to clash against the Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium.

In a big blow to SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out for the rest of the season. In a change to the playing XI Khaleel Ahmed is back in the team in place Siddharth Kaul.

Meanwhile quite a few changes in the Kings XI den. Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Mujeeb ur Rahman are in for the KL Rahul-led side. While Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan and Sarfraz Khan are out of the playing XI. Chris Gayle is still missing from the Punjab playing XI.

While the David Warner-led Sunrisers are currently placed sixth on the IPL table, the KL Rahul-led Punjab are lying at the bottom of the table. SRH have registered just two wins this season, and Punjab have won just one.

A win is an absolute necessity for both sides and they will look to turn their fortunes around when they meet in Dubai.

In their head-to-head count, SRH have the upper hand, having won 10, while KXIP have won four.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan