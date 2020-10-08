IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22: Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat against the Kings XI

Bengaluru, Oct. 8: The Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss against the Kings XI Punjab and opted to bat first in match number 22 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League on Thursday.
David Warner-led Hyderabad are set to clash against the Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium.
In a big blow to SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out for the rest of the season. In a change to the playing XI Khaleel Ahmed is back in the team in place Siddharth Kaul.
Meanwhile quite a few changes in the Kings XI den. Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Mujeeb ur Rahman are in for the KL Rahul-led side. While Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan and Sarfraz Khan are out of the playing XI. Chris Gayle is still missing from the Punjab playing XI.
While the David Warner-led Sunrisers are currently placed sixth on the IPL table, the KL Rahul-led Punjab are lying at the bottom of the table. SRH have registered just two wins this season, and Punjab have won just one.
A win is an absolute necessity for both sides and they will look to turn their fortunes around when they meet in Dubai.
In their head-to-head count, SRH have the upper hand, having won 10, while KXIP have won four.
Playing XI:
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
