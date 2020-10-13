IPL 2020: Stokes gives more balance to Royals squad: Smith

It may be recalled that Stokes had taken a lengthy break from competitive cricket and availed compassionate leave to visit his father in New Zealand.

The 29-year-old return to the UAE recently and after completing the mandatory quarantine requirements as per the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced protocols, he played in Royals' five-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 26 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 11).

Personally, he did not have a good game though as Stokes bowled only one wicketless over, conceding seven runs, and made five while in opening the batting, but the win ended Royals' losing sequence in IPL 2020.

Royals play their next game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (October 1) at the same venue and Smith said he was he happy with the overall impact that Stokes' return has made as the Australian feels his squad has a settled look now.

"With Stokesy back, it brings a nice balance to us. He bowled only one over, but he just got out of lockdown. It helps our balance for sure," said Smith.

Stokes, who had taken a five-week break from cricket to visit his family in Christchurch and help care for his father, had recently reveled that it was his father only who had eventually encouraged him to get back to playing.

"My dad was very strong on the responsibilities I've. He told me I've a duty to do the job that I do and I've a duty as a husband and father as well.

"We gave it all a lot of thought and talked it over at length, and we came to a decision that now sees me back focusing on the game," Stokes wrote in a recent column for British daily The Mirror.