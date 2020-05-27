IPL 2020: The IPL 13 might get an October window as ICC likely to postpone T20 World Cup

The decision, if it is formalised, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic will give members a chance to chalk out their bilateral blue-print in the coming months.

"There is a good chance that postponement of World T20 will be decided during Thursday's board meeting. Whether there will be a formal announcement or not is the question," an ICC board member told PTI.

"There is very little chance of the World T20 going ahead in this situation. I don't think either Cricket Australia or the top boards will mind," he added.

It can also be safely concluded that India will be touring Australia at the end of the year as members are likely to give more precedence to bilateral engagements to recover from the financial losses incurred during the pandemic.

The board member also said it's not only about the countries but also about broadcasters Star Sports, which incidentally holds rights for both the ICC events as well as BCCI's 'India Cricket' rights and the IPL rights.

"There are a few questions that need to be asked. The commercial viability of having a T20 World Cup in February-March 2021. Before that, an IPL in October-November window and another IPL in the March-May window," a BCCI insider privy to the broadcast deals said.

"So, we are looking at three big-ticket tournaments in six months. In this current economic scenario, that will be a very bad call," he added.

He also listed the bilateral engagements that the BCCI will agree to. "India is most certainly going to Australia and England is coming for a five-match series in India. As far as South Africa T20 series is concerned, let Cricket South Africa decide where they stand as far as ICC policy matters are concerned," the source said.

"With Chris Nenzani, BCCI will only believe when he puts pen to paper," he added. The organisation of the IPL will largely depend on India's COVID-19 situation during that time but with the central government trying to bring in normalcy, the league could get a five-week condensed window to go ahead.

Some of the issues that BCCI as well as all other stakeholders will be dealing with include, limited or no spectators as per ICC regulations. Limited number of venues and increase of double-headers could be the way forward. The organisation should be in such a manner that all foreign players coming in might need to go for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

In that case, when do they arrive? Also when India tour Australia, they might also have to quarantine themselves which means the team needs at least three weeks before playing the first Test.

The ICC Board is also likely to discuss the issue of tax exemption for the 2021 T20 WC in India as BCCI has sought more time due to the lockdown in order to get a clearer picture from the government. The 2016 World T20 tax rebate issue has been referred to the tribunal.

The deadline to get tax exemption was December 2019 but it is understood that the BCCI can hardly do anything when it comes to the country's existing tax laws.

"If they didn't change it in 2016 World T20, why would they change the rule in 2021. And the tax exemption is primarily on waiver of import duty of broadcast equipments. We can understand that exemption is required in Australia but here Star has a fully operational set-up with all production equipment. Why do you require exemption?" a BCCI official asked.