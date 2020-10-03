IPL 2020: This player reports 'corrupt approach', BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit on alert

The IPL 2020 is being held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment, which has significantly reduced the chance for persons with dubious credentials approaching the player directly. The threat though still remains by and large due to the online network of corruptors.

BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh confirmed the development to PTI. "Yes (a player has reported approach)," said Singh, the former DGP of Rajasthan Police. "We are tracking him. It will take some time," he said when asked if the alleged corruptor or "Person of Interest" has been nabbed.

As per anti-corruption protocols, the name of the player (Indian or overseas) or franchise is not revealed for confidentiality purposes.

With players and support staff staying in a bio-bubble, unlike other years, the ACU is concentrating more on the possible online corrupt approaches.

Most of the players, especially the younger ones are mostly on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter where unknown people masquerading as fans try to befriend them.

A senior BCCI official said all the players whether overseas or Indian international, uncapped domestic players who attended multiple anti-corruption classes.

"The best part is that the player who was approached immediately sensed that something is fishy. He had a suspicion and he immediately shared his concerns with the ACU. Every player, even those who have come from the U-19s are well aware of each and every anti-corruption protocols," the BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Due to health safety protocols this year, the ACU had organised its mandatory counselling sessions virtually for all the eight teams.

Singh is leading an eight-man team in the UAE. The BCCI has tied up with UK-based company Sportradar, which will offer its "integrity services" to prevent betting and other corrupt practices during the upcoming IPL through its Fraud Detection Services (FDS).