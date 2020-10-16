Cricket
IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav takes sensational catch as Trent Boult claims 50th IPL wicket

By
Suryakumar Yadav takes sensational catch
Suryakumar Yadav takes sensational catch

Abu Dhabi, October 16: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch to give pacer Trent Boult his 50th IPL wicket during Match 32 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 16).

Eoin Morgan, KKR's new captain opted to bat first after winning the toss and the team got off to a slow start against the reigning champions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Boult, who has claimed 12 wickets in the IPL 2020, came into the match needing one wicket to reach a milestone and he managed to achieve that after Surya's stunner helped dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders opener Rahul Tripathi.

In the final delivery of the third over, Tripathi cut Boult's short pitch delivery, but Suryakumar at backward with very little time to react took a sensational catch. And as cherry on top of it, the dimissal meant Boult got his 50th wicket in the IPL.

At the first strategic time-out, KKR were in trouble as they lost four wickets and scored just 51 runs with Andre Russell and skipper Morgan in the middle unbeaten at 8 and 1 respectively. While Boult claimed the first wicket, Nathan Coulter-Nile, who made his first appearnce this season, took one and spinner Rahul Chahar got two in two.

Story first published: Friday, October 16, 2020, 20:17 [IST]
