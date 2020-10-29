IPL 2020: Virat Kohli confident RCB will correct mistakes and come back stronger

After being put in to bat, RCB posted 164/6 in their 20 overs and in response MI completed the chase with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (Ocotber 28).

Suryakumar Yadav scored unbeaten 79 off 43 balls to help his side register their eighth win of the season and all but confirm their spot in the IPL 2020 play-offs. RCB, on the other hand, still need a win to seal a place in the final four.

Despite the loss, Kohli took a few positives from the game and said RCB will take that confidence into the next two games.

"I think even on that kind of wicket to bowl that well for 16 overs, I think we did a really good job. Our attitude was spot on. We were not far away, especially against a top side. We are definitely going to take that confidence into the next games," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB's official Twitter handle.

"We are going to hold onto the things that we did well and make sure that in the next games, we do that for a longer period of time. We have absolutely no doubt that we are going to correct our mistakes and have really strong games," he added.

Game Day: MI v RCB: Reflect. Rectify. Roar.



The opening partnership, Devdutt’s fearless batting, bowlers getting us back into the game around halfway mark of the innings, and many more positives from a tough game against MI in Abu Dhabi.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/6OlSXvAW6n — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal, who was RCB's top performer with a knock of 74, felt that his side fell short of around 20 runs in the match.

"It was a pretty good wicket, I felt it from the beginning. We started off well but fell short of like 20 runs and it cost us. It is important that we take positives from this game and move on," Padikkal said.

RCB currently hold the second spot on the points table with 14 points, only behind Mumbai Indians and will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 31 and Delhi Capitals on Novemeber 2 in two must win games.