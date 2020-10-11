IPL 2020: Virat Kohli reveals moment that helped him click back into form

RCB beat CSK by 37 runs in an IPL 2020 encounter which took them to eight points from six games, while MS Dhoni's men suffered their fifth loss in seven games.

Kohli had managed scores of just 14, 1 and 3 in the first few matches, but scored an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls on Saturday (October 10) against CSK, following up on scores of 43 and 72 not out in his previous two matches.

After the match, Kohli revealed that moment which got him back to form. The RCB skipper said that a pull shot he played against Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over on September 28 helped him free himself and find form.

"That Super Over where I had to strike, else we would have lost, freed me up. Then I started enjoying training. The next few sessions were very good from a batting point of view. I was hitting the ball well in the last game as well and wanted to do exactly that today. Training all these days also helped," Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Before that, I was trying to do too much, taking focus away from what I need to do which is watch the ball and just bat. If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened and you don't play as a player. Your skills are required for your team's success," he added

Kohli, who reached his half century in 39 balls and smashed the next 37 runs in just 13 balls, said experince helps a lot.

"It's about understanding the conditions and respecting the game instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium. That is what experience is and having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I understand that if you are set at the death, you can really capitalise," Kohli concluded.

Kohli-led RCB's next assignment comes against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (October 12) in Sharjah.

(With Agency inputs)