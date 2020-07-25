IPL 2020: Watch for'em! You will not see these five iconic stars in IPL anymore

1. MS Dhoni

Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in the IPL, has been on am extended sabbatical from cricket since India's exit from the ICC World Cup 2019. The only time we saw him on the field was during the practice session of Chennai Super Kings in April before the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely because of the Covid 19 pandemic. We could assume that this could be Dhoni's final IPL as player even considering the fact that the IPL 2021 could happen during the normal April-May window. But rest assured, Dhoni could be a part of the Chennai Super Kings in some form. After all, he is the ‘Thala.'

2. Lasith Malinga

Malinga is one of the faces of IPL. He stayed loyal to Mumbai Indians over the years and has rewarded them richly too. The toe-crushing yorkers coming from that slinging arm have played a big role in Mumbai's four title wins. It's little wonder then that the Sri Lankan ace is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL - an astounding 170 wickets from 122 matches and his average of 19.80 is the best among IPL bowlers.

3. Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan has seen and won many battles on the field. At 40, none of his combative instincts have waned. He will once again lead the spin department of Chennai Super Kings. The veteran off-spinner is the third highest wicket-taker in IPL behind Malinga and Amit Mishra with 150 wickets from 160 matches and shares the wicket-taking mantle with Piyush Chawla, now his teammate at Super Kings. But it is tough to imagine another term for him in the IPL at least as a player.

4. Imran Tahir

Since his arrival at the Chennai Super Kings a couple of seasons ago, Tahir has been elevated to a cult status. The celebratory run after taking wickets has even moved a cool character like Dhoni, as he once said: "Shane Watson and I will wait for him to return from outfield to congratulate him." But he has numbers to boot too, 77 wickets from 55 matches make him a top wicket poacher too.

5. Chris Gayle

Gayle has entertained the IPL crowd like none other. Whether as part of Royal Challengers Bangalore or now with Kings XI Punjab, Gayle keep them on their feet with enormous blows in to the stands. He is also sixth on the run-getter's list with 4484 runs from 125 matches and his strike-rate of 151, makes him massively dangerous. But standing on the cusp of 41, Gayle too could be bidding farewell to the IPL after this season. But never write off the Universe Boss, for he writes his own scripts.