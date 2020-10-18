IPL 2020: We had a certain advantage against Jadeja: Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan said after their Indian Premier League (IPL) match that he and Axar Patel held an advantage over Jadeja.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dhawan said, "We knew (Dwayne) Bravo would not be able to bowl the last over and it would be bowled by Jadeja. We being left-handers, we had a certain advantage against Jadeja."

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had to pick Jadeja for the last over, after death overs specialist Dwayne Bravo had to walk off the field due to a groin injury. Sam Curran had bowled the penultimate over conceding only four runs. Jadeja had to defend 17 on the last over.

"Sam Curran bowled well very in the 19th over, his yorker execution was very good, dew was also there and we took advantage of that as well," Dhawan said praising Curran.

Dhawan notched up his maiden IPL ton on Saturday, and talking about his solid innings, the opener said, "I was always focussing on my process. I was playing well. I stayed positive and confident. Lots of experience behind me, changed the numbers as well.

"Every time I am scoring runs, I am making mistakes as well. I was analysing what to do, what shot to play and what not to play. I pick and choose what shots to play or strategy I should use on different kind of pitches."

The Capitals grabbed the top spot with their latest win and Dhawan said the team was playing very good cricket.

"It is a great feeling. The best thing is we are playing very good cricket, everyone is doing their job and that's a great sign for us. We all stay hungry and we make sure that we focus on the process. We guys make sure that we stay fresh as well," Dhawan signed off.

