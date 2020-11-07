IPL 2020: Williamson lauds bowlers after SRH’s six-wicket win over RCB

While the RCB batsmen failed to pile runs on the board, Williamson along with Jason Holder chased down the target with two balls to spare, to take SRH closer to the finals. Holder put up an all round show as he along with T Natarajan restricted RCB to 131/7.

Following their win, Williamson said the bowlers did well to contain the RCB line-up who boasted of quality batsmen. “It was a tough game. It was always going to be so against a class side like RCB. The quality of their batting, restricting them to 131.

“It was never going to be easy against a class side like RCB. It was a challenge to restrict them. We had time, but with two world-class leg spinners it was never going to be easy,” William told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

The New Zealand batsman further added, “We had to try and get through their spells and they did not give us much at all. It was just nice that we could get through their overs without losing too many wickets,” added Williamson.

Williamson rose to the occasion as he notched up his 14th IPL half-century. Williamson remained unbeaten on 50 off 44. Meanwhile Holder played a patient 24 off 20 to take SRH over the ropes. “You try and do your role as well as you can. Batting at 4, it can vary a lot, and surface dependent. It was nice to spend time and make a contribution, put some partnerships together.

“It’s been an interesting last two weeks for us. (Holder) is cooler than me. He’s playing beautifully,” signed off Williamson.

SRH will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The winner will take on Mumbai Indians in the final of the 13th edition.

(With inputs from agencies)