IPL 2021: Bayliss proud of fight shown by Sunrisers Hyderabad in defeat to CSK

After restricting SRH to 134/9 in their allotted 20 over, CSK chased down the target in 19.4 overs & with 6 wickets in hand to register their ninth win of the season which also made them the first team to qualify for the play-offs this season.

Following his team's ninth loss in 11 matches, head coach Bayliss said the SRH bowlers did a good job on the night and showed a lot of character to keep the team in the game.

"The most pleasing thing is that we showed a lot of character with our bowling to stay in the game. When you are going through a run of losses like we are in this IPL, it is quite easy to give up in situations like that," Bayliss said at the virtual press conference.

"If you stay in the game we give ourselves an opportunity, whatever that opportunity is. We came back pretty well in the game in the last two-three overs. All credit to the bowlers tonight."

Looking at the positives, he said the fielding had been good throughout the tournament and praised the efforts of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder, who ended with figures of 3 for 27 in his four overs.

"As I said, our fielding has been quite good throughout the tournament. It is one of the things we want to pride ourselves on and make a difference on the field. I think from the bowling point of view, Holder has been pretty consistent for us," Bayliss added.

Bayliss also lauded the efforts of Siddharth Kaul and youngster Abhishek Sharma, terming them as a positive sign for Sunrisers.

"I thought Sid Kaul in the last 2 games that he has played has been good. The two overs that Abhishek (Sharma) bowled tonight were quite good as well. That is a positive sign for us," Bayliss said.

Sunrisers will now look to end the campaing on a high as they look to build momentum for next season. The Kane Williamson-led side will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (October 3) in Dubai.