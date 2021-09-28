IPL 2021: BCCI announce time change for October 8 doubleheader; to host both games at same time

As per the release by BCCI, both the matches will start concurrently at 7:30 PM IST instead of the usual doubleheader where one game used to start in the afternoon.

Till now the norm for doubleheaders in IPL has been that one game starts at 3:30 PM IST followed by an evening match at 7:30 PM IST.

But the IPL governing council decided to make the change in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the participants of the last match have a mathematical chance of qualification to the play-offs.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Play-offs will be played concurrently," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The last two games will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

And after this change the SRH vs MI match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been rescheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST instead of the 3:30 PM start.

Currently, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, on 16 points, are the only teams that have set themselves up for qualification, while Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the third spot with 12 points from 10 matches.

Meanwhile, the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders on 10 points from 11 matches along with Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on 8 points will vie for spots in the top four of IPL 2021.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)."

The play-offs will start with the qualifier 1 on October 10 in Dubai followed by the Eliminator on October 11 in Sharjah. The qualifier 2 will also take place in Sharjah on October 13 and the final will take place in Dubai on October 15.