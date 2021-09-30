IPL 2021: BCCI secretary delighted with TV viewership, Star India on track to breach 400million viewers

Jay Shah took to social media and thanked fans for their support to the tournament, which has witnessed a disruption earlier this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2021 was postponed in May due to several COVID cases inside the tournament's bio-bubble in India. The second leg of the event started in the UAE this month, and has seen a growing interest among fans, leading to an increase in viewership.

"I am delighted to share that #IPL2021 continues to register significant growth in viewership. Chart with upwards trend: 380 million TV viewers (till match 35) 12 million more than 2020 at the same stage. Thank you, everyone. It will only get more exciting from here on @IPL @StarSportsIndia @BCCI," Shah tweeted.

I am delighted to share that #IPL2021 continues to register significant growth in viewership



📈

380 million TV viewers (till match 35)

12 million more than 2020 at the same stage🙌🏾



Thank you, everyone. It will only get more exciting from here on @IPL @StarSportsIndia @BCCI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 30, 2021

The IPL is being telecast live on Star Sports in India and the network reportedly confirmed that the marquee tournament has so far garnered 380* million viewers until match number 35 and the number is 12* million higher than IPL 2020 at the same stage.

A report published on ANI stated that the TV viewer aggregation is in fact higher than the last three editions of the tournament, since 2018. Second phase of IPL 2021 got off to a brisk start with viewer engagement levels also being at a healthy average of 32%** on a per match basis - at par with IPL 2020.

The report also added that Star Sports is expecting millions more to tune in as the race for the teams to progress further in the tournament heats up.

IPL 2021: CSK, DC, RCB, KKR, PBKS, RR, MI, SRH; Play-Off Qualification Scenario of all teams

"We are proud to have delivered IPL to over 380 million viewers for the fourth time in a row. The last two occasions have been special as we navigated unprecedented circumstances and overcame challenges in bringing IPL to fans in the comfort of their homes," ANI quoted a Star Sports spokesperson as saying.

"The business end of the IPL always generates a great deal of anticipation among fans that we captured in our campaign, #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai. We look forward to a very competitive and immersive second half of the season before we head into the pinnacle of T20 Cricket, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, later next month," the Star Sports spokesperson added.

(With inputs from Agencies)