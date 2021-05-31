IPL 2021: BCCI to take a call on foreign players participation in July

The state associations were informed that discussions will be had with all the foreign boards and a decision will be taken around July on whether foreign players will be available or if there will be need for replacement players to come in.

The BCCI has decided to discuss the issue with all the foreign boards involved over the next few weeks and will also give them adequate time to discuss the matter internally and inform the board on whether players can be made available for the resumption of the IPL 2021 in UAE in September.

The BCCI will wait till around July before taking the next set of decisions on player availability," the source told ANI.

Asked to throw light on the process that will be followed if top foreign stars are not available for the completion of the league in UAE, the source said: "Once the foreign boards come back on the matter of player availability, the BCCI will then discuss the matter with the franchises and make them aware of the scenario.

"In case some foreign players aren't available for the tournament, the franchise will be allowed to rope in a replacement in the same manner in which injury replacements are picked under normal circumstances."

During the SGM, the office-bearers also informed the state associations that the

Emirates Cricket Board has already given consent to playing host for the completion of the IPL in the September-October window.

"There have been talks with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and they are happy to host the remaining IPL in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi like last time. We will see how it works out as the BCCI is looking at a 25-day window and that is on," the source pointed.