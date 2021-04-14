IPL 2021: Big blow for Delhi Capitals as Anrich Nortje tests COVID-19 positive

Bengaluru, April 14: The Delhi Capitals franchise suffered a big blow as their pace ace Anrich Nortje has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The South African who figured in the first two One-day Internationals against Pakistan recently, was in quarantine after reaching India.
"He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine," ANI news agency reported.
According to the the Standard Operating Procedures laid down by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a person tested COVID positive will have to undergo a 10-day isolation period outside the bio-secure bubble from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of sample.
Nortje is the second Delhi Capitals player to test positive for COVID-19.
Earlier, spinner Axar Patel returned a positive test ahead of the start of the new season and he continues to remain in quarantine.
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel tests positive for Covid-19
The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals had began IPL 2021 on a positive note with a win against Chennai Super Kings.
They are slated to take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (April 15) next.
IPL 2021: RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details
Nortje, is one of the five South African players and second from Delhi Capitals (along with Kagiso Rabada) who landed in India from Pakistan.
The others -- David Miller (Rajasthan Royals), Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) are also in quarantine while Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians) played his first match after completing the mandatory seven-day quarantine period.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.