IPL 2021: Big blow to CSK, MI, DC, RR: These 5 South Africa players to miss their team's first match

In the opening match of the IPL 2021, Mumbai will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk while in the second match Delhi Capitals will face the Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10.

Mumbai will not have their opener Quinton de Kock as he is part of the South Africa ODI squad. The Proteas will face Pakistan in a three-match ODI series and the dates are April 2, April 4 and April 7. The IPL 2021 will start from April 9 and the players need to undergo mandatory one-week quarantine once they reach India and join the team.

Similarly, Delhi will miss the services of fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje at least for the first match against Super Kings and there is a chance that they will miss the second match too against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 13 at Chennai. The South Africans were the top-wicket takers for DC in IPL 2020.

In the same match on April 10 against MI, CSK will not have Lungi Ngidi in their ranks but the fast bowler could be up for selection in their second match against Punjab Kings on April 16.

"Ngidi will join CSK only after April 5. He will have to follow the same guidelines as others and will be put in quarantine after his arrival. Therefore, he will not be available for the selection for the opening game," said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of the Super Kings.

Rajasthan Royals will miss the presence of hard-hitting middle-order batsman David Miller in their first match of the IPL 2021 against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings on April 12 at Mumbai. Miller could miss the second match of the Royals too on April 15 against Delhi Capitals at Mumbai.