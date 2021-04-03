IPL 2021: Can Maxwell provide the X-factor to RCB?

RCB open their IPL 2021 campaign with a game against defending champions Mumbai Indians on the opening day of the competition on April 9 in Chennai.

The Bengaluru-based franchise bought Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings after an ordinary IPL in 2020, for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore at the auctions.

The 32-year-old is expected to bolster the RCB batting, which has been over-reliant on the dashing duo off Kohli and AB de Villiers.

A proven match winner for Australia, Maxwell has been a disappointment in IPL so far.

However, the switch to the Bengaluru-based outfit could do wonders for his confidence with Mike Hesson, the RCB Director of Cricket Operations backing him to the hilt.

Hesson reveals role of Glenn Maxwell

"We've looked at Glenn Maxwell for a long time. He's a fantastic player. He fits what we require in the middle-order for us. We want some X-factor players, high-impact players," Hesson said.

The 32-year-old could be a vital cog in RCB's grand scheme of things this season. If he tanks with the bat, it could have disastrous consequences for the side.

"We just found through those middle overs is an area where we needed to have another player of that quality with AB de Villiers to have a two-pronged attack in the middle-overs and potentially at the back end. Maxwell brings a huge amount to that area. We know on his day, he can turn the game on his head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills.

"We've certainly spent some time working on how we can do that. We're really looking forward to working with him and preparing him to be really clear around that role," he added.

Maxwell, who bowls for Australia in shorter formats and in the Big Bash League, could provide an additional spin option as well while his good fielding skills could also add value to the side as Hesson acknowledges.

"From a bowling point of view, he adds good skills. He is an amazing fielder. He also can add to the leadership group terms of how he goes about his business," Hesson said.