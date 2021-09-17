IPL 2021: Caribbean Premier League stars arrive in UAE, to undergo two-day isolation

Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians announced the arrival of their overseas players, who reached UAE following the completion of CPL 2021. The bubble to bubble transfer means they will not need to quarantine for six days with an eye on COVID-19.

While CSK welcomed back West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo along with South African duo Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis, Mumbai Indian, their opponents in IPL 2021 second phase opener, announced the arrival of star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Du Plessis, Bravo and Tahir all participated in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 and hence will undergo only two-day isolation before joining the CSK bubble in Dubai.

"3x the Excitement Fafulous Champion Express," CSK tweeted.

Similarly, Pollard, who recently captained Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in CPL 2021 and arrived in Abu Dhabi, will also undergo two-day isolation before joining Mumbai Indians bubble.

"THE BIG MAN IS HERE. And with that our #OneFamily is now all under one roof Goodnight, Paltan," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, announced the arrival of West Indies duo - all-rounder Jason Holder and latest batting recruit Sherfane Rutherford.

"The big man from the Caribbean is here. Welcome back, @Jaseholder98," SRH tweeted.

Rutherford was recently signed as replacement for England's Jonny Bairstow, who withdrew from the second phase of IPL 2021 due to the personal reasons. And the West Indian, who scored two fifties during the CPL, will undergo two-day isolation like Holder.

"#OrangeArmy, say hello to the latest addition to the #Risers squad. Welcome, Sherfane," SRH tweeted.

IPL 2021, which was postponed in May this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on Sunday (September 19) in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between CSK and defending champions MI.

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will take place on September 24 when RCB take on CSK.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are currently placed in the foot of the IPL 2021 table, will begin their second phase campaign on September 22 against current leaders Delhi Capitals in Dubai.