IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings ink deal with Myntra as front jersey sponsor for IPL 14

As part of this association, Myntra's logo will feature on the front centre of the CSK team's jersey, during the 14th edition of the IPL.

Myntra said the partnership will propel the brand into the hearts of the millions, by driving engaging conversations and building brand salience through a complete 360-degree campaign in a key market.

As part of the collaboration at least three star players will be involved in various promotional activities that are aimed at engaging with a collective audience. Myntra and CSK will also work together to create unique and appealing digital content across social media. As part of this partnership, Myntra will enjoy a significant share of voice with multiple on-ground visibility features such as perimeter boards, LED walls, toss mats, among others during all CSK home games.

Commenting on the partnership, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, "We are thrilled to become the official fashion partner of Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming T20 season. By placing our brand right at the heart of one of the most celebrated teams in the league, Myntra is set to entice the die-hard fans of the game and team CSK in particular. As the one-stop-shop for fashion in the country, this partnership will add a distinctive dimension to our fashion proposition as we await to touch millions of the Yellow Army hearts."

Speaking about the association, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said: "Fashion, lifestyle and sport are indelibly linked. I am glad Myntra has decided to scale up their partnership from last season and CSK is delighted to have the opportunity to access Myntra's multi-million users in the country. As pioneers in India's e-commerce play, Myntra makes for a perfect partner for CSK, a franchise whose history is about consistently achieving excellence. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association."

Chennai Super Kings are the three-time winners of the IPL but were ousted from the league stages in the IPL 2020, a first in their history. Earlier, Czech auto major Skoda was expected to sign the front jersey deal with the Super Kings but backed out in the last minute, forcing the Chennai outfit to find a new sponsor.