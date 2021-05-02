IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni rues dropped catches at crucial intervals in defeat to Mumbai Indians

Put into bat, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis scored quickfire fifties as CSK posted a huge total of 218/4 in the allotted twenty overs. But, Kieron Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the IPL with a knock of 87 off just 34 balls as MI sealed the 4-wicket win in a last ball finish.

However, CSK missed an opportunity to dismiss Pollard in the 18th over when the all-rounder skied one high off Shardul Tahkur only to be dropped by Du Plessis with MI still needing 34 runs to win from 13 balls. The dropped catch also cost 2 runs, while Pollard rode on the luck to take his side home.

After the match, MS Dhoni felt his side wasn't able to execute its plans well on a brilliant wicket and also added his bowlers would learn from this experience.

"It was a brilliant wicket. The difference was the execution. Not being too tough on bowlers, we dropped catches at crucial intervals. The bowlers would execute better and learn from this. If you look at how it went, we were very off target when it came to execution. It is important to do that. The wicket was easy to hit," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports.

With this win, Mumbai Indians remained at the fourth spot with 8 points, while CSK also remains static at the first spot with 10 points. But, Dhoni said his team will take it one game at a time and don't pay attention to their position in the table.

"In a tournament like this, you will win and lose a few close games. When you are under the pump, you learn a lot. Irrespective of where we are in the points table, we take one game at a time. We hardly ever focus on where we are standing at the table. That has been our good point along the way," he added.

Dhoni's CSK will look to bounce back when they next face Rajasthan Royals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Wednesday (May 5).