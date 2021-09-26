IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Stats and Records preview: Karthik, Bravo, Morgan close in on milestones

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

In the 24 meetings between the two teams so far in IPL, Chennai Super Kings are ahead with 15 wins as opposed to Kolkata Knight Riders' 8 wins, while one match has ended with no result.

The two teams have been involved in some close contests with CSK's highest score being 220, while KKR have posted a highest total of 202. CSK and KKR have also registered lowest scores of 104 and 108 respectively in the encounters against each other.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 5 Previous Meetings

In the last 5 meetings between both the sides, Chennai Super Kings have won 4 with 3 of those victories coming when chasing and one when batting first, while KKR got their solitary win also when batting first.

And in the most recent meeting (the reverse fixture), Chennai Super Kings defeated KKR in a high-scoring thriller Morgan's side fell 18 runs short of CSK total of 220. But the effort should be lauded as KKR at one stage lost half their side with just 31 runs on the board.

And when it comes to UAE, Chennai Super Kings lost one of their last two meetings with Kolkata Knight Riders (in 2020). KKR won the first clash in IPL 2020 at the same venue they will clash on Sunday (September 26) - Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi - by 10 runs, while CSK got the better of their opponents in the reverse fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai by 6 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders Form

Chennai Super Kings have 14 points on board after winning 7 of their 9 matches so far this season, while KKR have won 4 for 8 points in 9 matches.

Dhoni's side have lost to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, while they registered wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore (twice), Mumbai Indians (reverse fixture), KKR (reverse fixture), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in their run so far in the tournament.

Morgan's KKR, meanwhile, have beaten SRH, PBKS, RCB and MI, but they lost to CSK, MI (reverse fixture), DC, RR and RCB (reverse fixture) so far in the IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Stats and Records

▶ Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 54 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL. The wicketkeeper-batsman will also be battling MS Dhoni (CSK) for most catches in the IPL. He currently leads the CSK skipper (114 catches) by a solitary catch of 115. Dhoni, however still remains at the top for most dismissals with 153 dismissals as compared to Karthik's 146.

▶ Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) is 4 wickets away from 550 wickets (Most) in T20 cricket and 4 scalps away from going level with Amit Mishra (166) in second place for most wickets in IPL. Lasith Malinga, who has retired from the sport, currently leads the chart with 170 wickets.

▶ Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) who will make his 250th T20 appearance is 4 fours and sixes away from 450 fours and 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) has made eight scores of 50+ in his Indian Premier League career against Kolkata Knight Riders, the most by any player against KKR in IPL history and his most against a single team.

▶ Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders) is one away from becoming the 14th player to reach 50 Indian Premier League appearances for KKR; in addition, Morgan (961) is also 39 away from becoming the 13th player to score 1000 runs for the side.

▶ Chennai Super Kings have a batting strike rate of 153.1 in the 2021 Indian Premier League, the best of any team; Kolkata Knight Riders (140.5) are ranked fourth in this category.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their last four Indian Premier League matches (L1), including each of their last two games - the last time they enjoyed a longer winning run was a four-match span in May 2018.