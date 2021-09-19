IPL 2021: CSK vs MI, Match 30 Highlights: Gaikwad, bowlers shine as Chennai beat Mumbai to go top of the table

IPL 2021: CSK vs MI, Match 30 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians and climb to the top

Mumbai Indians, who were without the services of skipper Rohit Sharma, let the game slip away from a winning position as they remained fourth on the points table with eight points from eight matches.

On the other hand, the Super Kings, led superbly under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, bounced back after losing four wickets in the powerplay, to begin the second phase of the IPL on a winning note. The former champions climbed to the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches.

The IPL, which got underway after four months, began with a cracker of a contest, with heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings facing off.

After winning the toss, Chennai skipper Dhoni opted to bat first against Mumbai, who were led by Kieron Pollard. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma was out due to a niggle, while Hardik Pandya was also missing from the playing XIs.

Chennai got off to a dismal start as Trent Boult and Adam Milne ripped through the top order. With Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali being removed without opening their accounts, and Ambati Rayudu retiring hurt, Chennai got off to a shaky start.

Suresh Raina looked uncomfortable from the onset as fell for just 4, while skipper Dhoni also fell cheaply as Boult, Milner took two wickets each to reduce CSK to 24 for 4 in the powerplay.

But Ruturaj Gaikwad pulled CSK back into the game with an unbeaten knock of 88 off 58. Gaikwad stitched together an important partnership with Ravindra Jadeja scoring 81 off 64 to lift Chennai. Gaikwad scored his career best T20 score to guide the Super Kings.

A sizzling cameo by Dwayne Bravo in the end saw Chennai reach a defendable 156/6. It was a stellar comeback as CSK scored 69/2 in the last five overs after being reduced 7/3 in the first three overs.

The defending champions failed to chase down the target as the Chennai bowlers rose to the occasion to hand CSK a stellar win. Bravo, who played an important knock with the bat, led with the ball as well as he pocketed three wickets to restrict Mumbai.

Deepak Chahar began well for Chennai as he removed the Mumbai openers early, while Josh Hazlewood removed the dangerous Pollard to tilt the scales heavily in Chennai's favour.

Sunday's win saw Chennai continue their form from the first half of the season as they buried the ghosts of their performance in the UAE in the 2020 edition. Meanwhile, fitness concerns will be Mumbai's biggest concern as they need to regroup quickly after falling to their fourth loss of the season from eight matches.