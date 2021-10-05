IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Team News – Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings brought back Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar to their line up to replace Sam Curran and KM Asif, but the team in yellow could not avoid a second defeat on the trot. Suresh Raina also missed the last match through injury and was replaced by Robin Uthappa, who may get another go if the CSK veteran is still unfit.
Also, Bravo could be rested with the play-off stages set for next week. However, CSK will be without Curran, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL and the upcoming T20 World Cup.
2. Team News – Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings made a few alterations to their team during the defeat to RCB with Moises Henriques and Sarfaraz Khan getting their first games of the UAE leg. PBKS could stick to the same 11 with only change likely in the batting department as Sarfaraz, who had a poor game could get dropped.
3. Probable Playing 11s
CSK XI: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan/Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
4. Dream11 Team Prediction
Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Moises Henriques
Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja