IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

With a lot on the line, second placed CSK, who aim to finish in the top two, and play-off spot chasing PBKS clash in the first of Thursday's double-header.

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK head into the match on the back of two successive losses to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul's PBKS are fresh off a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

1

4-2021

Although CSK lost two games on the trot, the team in yellow are still in a good position to finish in the top two with 18 points from 13 matches and a better Net Run Rate (NRR). But they will need to win the match to go top of the table and their final position will also depend on RCB vs DC.

PBKS, on the other hand, need a win to stay in the race for a play-off spot and it's not straightforward as Rahul's side will also sweat on results elsewhere.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, who are in action on Tuesday (October 5), could go above PBKS in the points table with a win. Also in the race for fourth spot is Kolkata Knight Riders, who currently hold the final play-off spot with 12 points from 13 matches.

If Rajasthan beat Mumbai, then KKR and RR will clash for the final play-off spot in the second match of Thursday's double-header as a defeat to MI will make it even harder for the reigning champions to qualify thanks to their low NRR.

All said and done, PBKS will look to end the league phase on a high after choking out to defeats in most of their matches. CSK too will look to regain momentum heading into the business end of the tournament.

CSK, who hold the advantage over Punjab-based franchise in the head-to-head battle with 15 wins from 25 meetings in IPL, have already defeated PBKS by 6 wickets in a low-scoring match earlier this season.

Now, myKhel takes a look at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 team prediction for CSK vs PBKS 2021:

1. Team News – Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings brought back Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar to their line up to replace Sam Curran and KM Asif, but the team in yellow could not avoid a second defeat on the trot. Suresh Raina also missed the last match through injury and was replaced by Robin Uthappa, who may get another go if the CSK veteran is still unfit. Also, Bravo could be rested with the play-off stages set for next week. However, CSK will be without Curran, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL and the upcoming T20 World Cup. 2. Team News – Punjab Kings Punjab Kings made a few alterations to their team during the defeat to RCB with Moises Henriques and Sarfaraz Khan getting their first games of the UAE leg. PBKS could stick to the same 11 with only change likely in the batting department as Sarfaraz, who had a poor game could get dropped. 3. Probable Playing 11s CSK XI: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan/Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh 4. Dream11 Team Prediction Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Moises Henriques Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar Captain: KL Rahul Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja