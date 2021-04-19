IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Put into bat, CSK posted a challenging total of 188/9 thanks to a combined effort from Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and a late cameo by Dwayne Bravo.

Chetan Sakaria (3 for 36) was the pick of the Royals bowlers, while Chris Morris (2 for 33) also was among the wickets, while Du Plessis (33 off 17 balls) and Rayudu (27 off 17 balls) were among the top-scorers for CSK.

In response, Jos Buttler scored 49, but none of the other Royals batsmen could get going as Sam Curran removed two of the top three before Jadeja (2 for 24) and Ali (3 for 7) started the royal collapse. Meanwhile, Bravo, who scored 20 off 8 balls was also among the wickets alongside Shardul Thakur.

After the match, the winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told the host broadcasters at the post-match presentation ceremony about the evolution of the franchise.

"A lot has changed over the years. Right from the start, we have kept a very good atmosphere. The way we have prepared, the way we have turned down. A lot of the bowlers have been under the pump last year so they're used to the conditions now."

When asked about his decision to employ only two of his bowlers during the PowerPlay, Dhoni said, "I always look at what's best at a particular point of time. I felt Sam (Curran) bowled really well and Deepak (Chahar)... I think he tried the knuckle-ball too much. A good start was important."

Dhoni, who captained the Chennai franchise for the 200th time, also spoke about how crucial is fitness.

"When you are playing, you don't really want anyone to say he's unfit. Performances are something that's not guaranteed. I wasn't guaranteeing performances when I was 24, I can't guarantee when I am 40, but at least if people can't point their fingers at me saying that he's unfit then that will be a big positive for me. I have to keep up with the younger guys, they are very fast, it's good to challenge them."

Meanwhile, man of the match, Ali said: "My job here is to try and score as many runs for the team and get a good start. When I went up the order, it wasn't any easy wicket and I'm pleased with both the departments. I thought as a team we played really well and everyone contributed."

"Once the left-handers came in I knew I had a good chance of bowling whenever the captain needs me. I feel it's a good wicket for the spinners and if you land the ball in the right areas you've always got a chance."

Here are highlights of CSK vs RR 2021 post match presentation:

Man of the match: Moeen Ali (CSK) - 26 runs off 20 balls and 3 for 7

Vivo perfect catch: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) for catch to dismiss Manan Vohra (RR)

Safari Super Striker: Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 33 runs off 17 balls

Dream11 game changer: Moeen Ali (CSK) - 3 for 7 and 26 off 20 balls

Unacademy Sixes Award: Amabati Rayudu (CSK) - 3 sixes

CRED Power player: Sam Curran (CSK) - 2 for 24 and 13 runs off 6 balls

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Moeen Ali (CSK) - 3 for 7 and 26 runs off 20 balls