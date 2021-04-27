IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK moved to the top of the table after a thumping win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their recent outing on Sunday (April 25), while David Warner-led SRH lost in a super over against Delhi Capitals on the same day.

After losing their IPL 2021 campaign opener against DC, CSK have sealed four wins on the trot against RCB, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH, on the other hand, suffered a hattrick of defeats to start their campaign to KKR, RCB and MI, but thought they had got their campaign back on track with a victory over PBKS before they were handed another loss by DC and take the last spot in the points table.

In the head-to-head battle between the two southern rivals, it's advantage CSK as MS Dhoni's men have won 10 of the 14 meeting with SRH. And in their most recent encounter in IPL 2020, CSK defeated SRH by 20 runs after losing the reverse fixture by 7 runs.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of CSK vs SRH 2021:

1. Chennai Super Kings – Team News CSK dropped the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Moeen Ali in their victory over RCB and their replacements Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir had a decent outing with the South African leg-spinner taking 2 wickets. And CSK's top performer of the match was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 62 off 28 balls and ended with figures of 2 for 13. Dhoni's men seem well settled, but if England all-rounder Ali is fit and available, he will brought into the side in place of Bravo. The rest of the side may remain unchanged. 2. Sunrisers Hyderabad – Team News SRH, who lost to DC in a super over, will make a few changes to the side if senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit and available. The pacer could replace Siddharth Kaul in the 11 from the last match. The other change could come in the batting set up with Manish Pandey replacing either Kedar Jadhav or Virat Singh. Left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, who had a decent outing in their last match, may keep his place after a handy job with the ball and his impressive finish with the bat that took his team to the super over. The rest of the set up may, however, remain unchanged. 3. Probable Playing 11s for CSK vs SRH Chennai Super Kings (CSK) XI: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali/Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey/Virat Singh, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed 4. Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for CSK vs SRH Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Ambati Rayudu Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Abhishek Sharma Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed Captain: Ravindra Jadeja Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow