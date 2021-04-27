IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Chennai Super Kings – Team News
CSK dropped the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Moeen Ali in their victory over RCB and their replacements Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir had a decent outing with the South African leg-spinner taking 2 wickets.
And CSK's top performer of the match was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 62 off 28 balls and ended with figures of 2 for 13. Dhoni's men seem well settled, but if England all-rounder Ali is fit and available, he will brought into the side in place of Bravo. The rest of the side may remain unchanged.
2. Sunrisers Hyderabad – Team News
SRH, who lost to DC in a super over, will make a few changes to the side if senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit and available. The pacer could replace Siddharth Kaul in the 11 from the last match. The other change could come in the batting set up with Manish Pandey replacing either Kedar Jadhav or Virat Singh.
Left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, who had a decent outing in their last match, may keep his place after a handy job with the ball and his impressive finish with the bat that took his team to the super over. The rest of the set up may, however, remain unchanged.
3. Probable Playing 11s for CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) XI: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali/Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir
Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey/Virat Singh, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
4. Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for CSK vs SRH
Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Ambati Rayudu
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Abhishek Sharma
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed
Captain: Ravindra Jadeja
Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow