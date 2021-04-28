IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Match 23 Live Updates: Chennai, Hyderabad battle in Southern Derby

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK will look to extend their winning streak, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get back among the wins and climb up the points table.

Dhoni and co sealed a comphrensive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing in IPL 2021, and the men in yellow will look to end triumphant in another Southern Derby to reclaim the top spot in the standings.

Warner's men, meanwhile, suffered a super over loss to Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter and will look to get another win under their belt after losing 4 of their 5 matches in the campaign so far.

In the head-to-head battle also, CSK have beaten SRH 10 times in 14 attempts with their last meeting in 2020 ending in favour of Dhoni's side, who secured a 20-run victory after losing the reverse fixture by 7 runs.

While both teams will look for a win, SRH will hope a change in venue changes their luck as the Feroz Shah Kotla is all set to host their first match of IPL 2021.

Here myKhel brings you the live score and updates from IPL 2021, Match 23, CSK vs SRH:

Second-placed CSK head into tonight's clash with a record of 4 wins in 5 games in IPL 2021, while SRH have lost 4 in 5 games and occupy the last place in the points table. For SRH in their last outing in IPL 2021, it was New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson, who top-scored in his sides defeat.



Will he play a pivotal role for @SunRisers against #CSK tonight❓



Ahead of the #CSKvSRH contest, let's relive a Kane classic ✅📽️#VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2021 The last time CSK played a Southern rival, one man was at his very best against RCB. Will there be a repeat of another all-round heroics from Ravindra Jadeja? 6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣nb6️⃣2⃣6️⃣4️⃣



37 off the final over against #RCB courtesy @imjadeja 🔥



Can he set the stage on fire again for @ChennaiIPL against #SRH❓



The Feroz Shah Kotla will witness Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad today at 7.30 PM IST. Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live score and updates of Match 23 of IPL 2021 in which two southern rivals clash in the first game of the campaign in New Delhi.