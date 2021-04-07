IPL 2021: Daniel Sams of Royal Challengers Bangalore tests positive for Covid 19

Sams, a left-arm pacer and lower order batsman, played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 and was bought by the Royal Challengers as a trade-in player ahead of IPL 2021.

"Daniel Sams had checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test on the April 7, came positive. Daniel Sams is currently asymptomatic and in isolation at a designated medical care facility. Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel and continue to monitor his health, abiding by the BCCI protocols," read the message.

Sams had played for Sydney Thunders in the Big Bash League 2020-21 and from 9 matches he took 10 wickets at an economy of 8.58. But his batting was even more impressive, making 199 runs at 49.75 with two fifties and his strike-rate stood at 191.34.

Sams is the second Royal Challengers players to have tested positive for Covid 19 after Devdutt Padikkal. However, Devdutt has tested negative and he will be soon joining the RCB bio-bubble in Chennai. But the opener could miss the first match or even the second because of the mandatory quarantine period.