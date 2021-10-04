IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Match 50 Live Updates: Delhi, Chennai battle in top of table clash

Both CSK and DC have registered 9 wins from 12 matches with 18 points so far this season. The two teams, who had suffered defeats twice before the IPL 2021 was suspended in May, have lost only once in the second phase in UAE.

While DC-led by Rishabh Pant head into the contest on the back of a victory over reigning champions Mumbai Indians, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK will look to bounce back from a defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

In the reverse fixture, DC defeated CSK earlier this year in April by 7 wickets after brilliant opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. DC have also beaten CSK in the last 5 meeting between the two franchises in IPL.

However, CSK hold the edge in the head-to-head battle as Dhoni's side have registered 15 wins in the 24 meetings against the Delhi-based franchise in IPL.

A victory in Monday's match, will put either CSK or DC, who currently occupy the first and second places respectively in the IPL points table, a chance to finish in the top two which allows a direct route to the final or a second chance to reach the summit clash via a qualifier 2.

Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021, Match 50, DC vs CSK:

Auto Refresh Feeds Some stats ahead of the clash: Delhi Capitals have won each of their last three games against Chennai Super Kings in IPL, their longest streak against Chennai in the competition. Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says it's wonderful to watch Chennai Super Kings in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, but he is ready for the challenge against his former team in Dubai. 🗣️ "Looking forward to the challenge."@ashwinravi99 explains why he expects the #DCvCSK clash to be full of runs 👀#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/NKg07JYRLR — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 4, 2021 Hello all! Good evening and welcome to the live updates of IPL 2021 table-toppers clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The match start at 7:30 PM IST and the toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST.