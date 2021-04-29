IPL 2021: DC vs KKR Match 25 Toss and Playing 11 report: Delhi opt to bowl, Lalit replaces Mishra

As for team news, DC make one change with Amit Mishra missing out through shoulder injury and is replaced by Lalit Yadav, while KKR stick to the same 11 from their last match.

DC come into tonight's match on the back of a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore and sit at the third spot with four wins in six matches, while KKR head into the contest fresh from a victory over Punjab Kings and sit at the fifth spot in the IPL 2021 standings with 2 wins from 6 matches.

IPL 2021: DC vs KKR, Match 25 Live Updates: Delhi win the toss and opt to bowl first against Kolkata

After opting to bowl first at the toss, DC skipper Pant said: "There might be dew, but the wicket still looks dry. So we want to make use of it with the ball. Mishy had some shoulder injury, so Lalit comes in."

Meanwhile, KKR captain Eoin Morgan said: "I have struggled for form as well. Was nice to get some runs. Hopefully I can continue through the tournament. No changes for us. Another opportunity for us to bring our best."

Playing 11s for DC vs KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) XI: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) XI: Eoin Morgan (captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.