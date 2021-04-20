IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Experienced leg-spinner Mishra snared four crucial wickets as DC restricted MI to a below-par 137 for 9. In response, Dhawan's knock of 45 off 42 balls supported by Steve Smith's 33 off 29 balls helped DC seal a 6-wicket victory with 5 balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai suffered a middle-order collapse on a sluggish Chepauk track after they were 67 for 2 at one stage as Delhi led by Mishra (4/24) made a spectacular comeback.

Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored for Mumbai with 44 off 30 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 15 balls), Ishan Kishan (26 off 28 balls) and Jayant Yadav (23 off 22 balls) also got runs. Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Lalit Yadav were also among the wickets for DC.

In DC's innings, Lalit Yadav scored an unbeaten 22, while Shimron Hetmyer's late cameo of 14 took their team across the line after a late scare. For MI, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket a piece.

Winning skipper Rishabh Pant was full of praise for the bowling effort from DC, especially seasoned spinner Mishra and said they will take it one game at a time after sealing their third win to go second in the standings.

"When we started we were little under pressure. Mishy bhai got us into the game. Bowlers did a great job to restrict them to 136. We like to talk it into the ground, take one match at a time," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pant also hailed 'great Indian player' Lalit for his performance with both the bat and the ball.

"He's a great Indian player we're trying to groom (Lalit Yadav). Can do wonders on pitches like these. What we've learnt is if you keep wickets in hand you can chase any target." Pant added.

Meanwhile, Man of the Match Mishra, who made a comeback to the side after sitting out the last two games, said he just tried to keep it simple and bowl in the right areas.

"Just tried to bowl good areas, just try to take wickets. Different bowlers have different style. My style is to bowl in the air. Don't want to change much. Sometimes the speed maybe. I try to understand the wicket and bowl like that," Mishra said.

The veteran leg-spinner also explained how he got the better of the threatening Mumbai Indians trio Hardik Pandya, Rohit and Pollard.

"They are winners for MI and so I always go for wickets against these guys initially. I was worried but I knew our batters are smart enough. They have some experience now after playing two matches here."

Here are highlights of DC vs MI 2021 post match presentation:

Man of the match: Amit Mishra (DC) - 4 for 24 in 4 overs

Vivo perfect catch: Krunal Pandya (MI) - Catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Safari Super Striker: Suryakumar Yadav (DC) - 24 off 15 balls

Dream11 game changer: Amit Mishra (DC) - 4 for 24 in 4 overs

Unacademy Sixes Award: Rohit Sharma (MI) - 3 sixes

CRED Power player: Marcus Stoinis (DC) - 1 for 13 inside powerplay

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Amit Mishra (DC) - 4 for 24 in 4 overs