IPL 2021: DC vs MI, Match 13 Live Updates: Delhi, Mumbai face off in Chennai

Bengaluru, April 20: MA Chidambaram is set to host the 13th clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, as Delhi Capitals take on defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The IPL contest in Chennai promises to be an exciting match as Delhi will look to avenge their loss, after MI defeated the Capitals in the final of the previous edition.

While Rishabh Pant’s Delhi is still looking for the elusive title, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai have won the maximum number of IPL titles, with five to their name.

Both Mumbai and Delhi will be entering Tuesday’s contest on the back of a win. The two sides have four points from three matches and a win will take them to the top with six points, same as leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi will enter their fourth match of the season on a high after they comfortably chased down a 190+ target against the Punjab Kings. Meanwhile Mumbai pulled off another comeback win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game.

While the defending champions may not bring about any changes to their playing XI, Delhi Capitals may think about bringing in Anrich Nortje. The 13th match of the season promises to be another mouthwatering IPL clash.

Two hours to go for the toss in Chennai. While we wait for the action to get underway, here's what Shane Bond had to say ahead of MI's clash against DC.



Dhawan led the Capitals from the front with a match-winning knock in the previous game and the Delhi opener will look to keep the momentum going when they take on MI on the tough Chennai pitch



The last time these two sides met was in the final of the previous edition. Delhi, who was looking to pick up their maiden title, fell to a heartbreaking loss to MI, who picked up their fifth IPL title. Revenge will be on the Capitals' minds when they take on the defending champions. Hello & welcome to mykhel's coverage of the 13th match of the ongoing season of the IPL. In tonight's clash, Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you the pitch, toss and match highlights. The match will get underway at 7:30pm IST in Chennai.