IPL 2021: DC vs MI Match 13: Toss report and playing 11 update - Mumbai opt to bat first

As for team news, Mumbai Indians made one change to their side from the last game based on the conditions as they bring in Indian off spinner Jayant Yadav for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's DC made two changes to their 11 that played in the victory over Punjab Kings with leg spinner Amit Mishra and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmter replacing England all rounder Chris Woakes and Baroda left arm pacer Lukman Meriwala.

At the time of the toss, Rohit said: "We are gonna bat first. We have made one change. Adam Milne misses out, we have brought in Jayant Yadav. Dew plays a factor in the back end. The conditions look similar, this looks drier. We want to do our basics right."

Meanwhile, Pant said: "We had a talk that we are not gonna think too much about toss, we wanted to bat first too. We have two changes. Hetmyer and Mishra come in."

Playing 11s of DC vs MI:

Delhi Capitals XI: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav