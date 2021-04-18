IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Mumbai, April 18: Shikhar Dhawan's sensational half century powered Delhi Capitals past Punjab Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 18).
Put in to bat, Mayank Agarwal and captain K L Rahul stitched a century-run opening stand to guide Punjab Kings to a challenging 195/4, but Dhawan's knock of 92 from 49 balls helped DC reach the target with 6 wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.
While Dhawan, who took the lead in the Orange cap race, was the top scorer of the match, his opening partner Prithvi Shaw's 32 off 17 balls and Marcus Stoinis' 13 ball cameo of 27 also were crucial as DC sealed their second win of the campaign.
Arshdeep Singh continued his decent outing for Punjab in IPL 2021 with figures of 1 for 22 in his 3 overs, while Australian pace duo Jhye Richardson (2 for 41) and Riley Meredith (1 for 35) were the other wicket-takers, but ended up conceding a lot of runs.
In the first innings, Agarwal made 69 off 36 balls, while Rahul scored 61 off 51 deliveries to give a flying start for PBKS. For DC, R Ashwin (0/28) was economical, while Avesh Khan (1/33), Lukman Meriwala (1/32), Chris Woakes (1/42) and Kagiso Rabada (1/43) picked up a wicket each.
Here are highlights of DC vs PBKS 2021 post match presentation:
Man of the match: Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 92 off 49 balls
Vivo perfect catch: Kagiso Rabada (DC) for taking a catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran (PBKS)
Safari Super Striker: Marcus Stoinis (DC) - 27 off 13 balls
Dream11 game changer: Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 13 fours and 2 sixes
Unacademy Sixes Award: Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) - 4 sixes
CRED Power player: Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 32 off 17 balls
UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Shikhar Dhawan (DC)
