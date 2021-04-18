IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS, Match 11 Live Updates: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals face off in Mumbai

Bengaluru, April 18: In match no. 11 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals is set to take on the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The Capitals and Punjab will face off in the second match of the day, as the IPL is witnessing its first double-header of the evening. Both teams have had similar starts to the season.

After both sides registered wins in their opening game of the season, the two sides fell to their first loss of the season in their next game. The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals got their season off to a thumping start with a comfortable win over Chennai Super Kings. But in their next game, the Capitals fell to the Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings got their season off to a thrilling start, with a narrow win over Rajasthan in their opener. But the Punjab side couldn’t follow it up with a win as they fell to the Chennai side in their second game of the season.

Entering their third match of the 14th IPL season, both sides will be looking to quickly get back to winning ways. It will again be another contest of wicketkeeper-captains, as KL Rahul will face off against compatriot Rishabh Pant.

Auto Refresh Feeds Here's what Nortje had to say ahead of tonight's game Time to step it up a notch 💪🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvPBKS @AnrichNortje02 pic.twitter.com/bzUaePLtqZ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021 15 minutes to go for the toss of the second match. After the first match turned out to be a high-scoring affair, will the second one also be a game of sixes? The action from Wankhede is set to get underway at 7:30. Toss at 7:00pm An hour to go for the toss of the second match tonight. Can Birthday boy Rahul gift himself a win tonight? Birthday celebrations done ✅



Time to add a cherry on the 🎂 with a triumph tonight! 😉#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/1qruGZvFiP — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 18, 2021 The first Northern Derby of the season 🔵 𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖓 𝕯𝖊𝖗𝖇𝖞 🔴



Both the sides are coming into the match on the back of defeats. On Sunday, both sides will want to get back to winning ways. Hello & welcome to mykhel's coverage of the 11th match of the IPL season. It's time for the first double-header of the season. And as KKR and RCB fight it out in the first match of the day, we bring you the updates of the second match tonight. In the evening encounter today, Delhi Capitals is set to take on the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is set to get underway at 7:30pm IST.