IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS: Mayank Agarwal happy to be back among the runs

Mayank, who had amassed 424 runs in the IPL 2020 season held in the UAE, had scored 14 and 0 against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings to make a dismal start to the IPL 2021 season.

However, the 30-year-old found his touch in Match 11 of IPL 2021 as he smashed a sizzling 36-ball 69 to help Punjab Kings post 195 for four against Delhi Capitals.

"I wasn't thinking too much, I planned to do and keep the midset that worked for me last year. I thought last match I had a good ball, I didn't want to stress too much about it and wanted to look forward and so stuck to what worked for me," Mayank said during the post-match virtual press-conference.

However Mayank's innings was not enough as Shikhar Dhawan led the Delhi Capitals run chase with a belligerent 92.

"I thought it was a good total. It wasn't as easy in the first innings and I thought dew played a factor coming in the second innings," Mayank added.

The Karnataka opener was happy to be back among the runs.

"I was batting well in the nets, I was getting into good positions, it was about holding shape and I don't want to live in the previous games and I'm happy how I batted," he said.

Mayank also credited Delhi Capitals for the way they chased down the big total with consummate ease.

"I thought Delhi Capitals batted exceedingly well, also there was a dew factor. Credited to Delhi bowlers how they executed after the 12 overs, they went into death bowling and executed it beautifully."

Asked how can dew be countered to make it an even contest, Mayank said, "I don't think we can do much about it as players. It boils down to execution under pressure and practising that. Those are the things which are under our control."