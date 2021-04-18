IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Stats and Records preview: Ashwin, Rahul and Rahane close in on milestones

While Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals come into this match on the back of a defeat to Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul's Punjab Kings head into Sunday's contest after a demoralising defeat to Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams got off to winning starts in IPL 2021 and will look to get back to winnings ways. While DC opened their season with a seven-wicket win against CSK, PBKS pulled off a 4-run win against RR in their IPL 2021 campaign opener.

IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS: Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

While two points is a priority for the teams, the match also sees some players close in on personal milestones during the second match of Sunday's double header. Here myKhel takes a quick look at the players chasing records in DC vs PBKS:

1 - Ravichandran Ashwin needs 1 more wicket to complete 250 wickets in T20 (overall) matches. Piyush Chawla (262) and Amit Mishra (256) are the other two bowlers to complete 250 T20 wickets.

62 - KL Rahul needs 62 more runs to complete 5000 runs in T20 (overall) cricket. He is also 3 maximums away from 200 sixes in T20 format.

59 - Ajinkya Rahane needs 59 runs to complete 4000 runs in IPL.

31 - Moises Henriques if he plays has a chance to reach a milestone as the Australian all-rounder is 31 runs away from 1000 IPL runs. He is also 9 runs short of 4000 runs in T20 format.

100 - Centuries are hard to come by in T20s, but if Prithvi Shaw scores a hundred, the DC opener will complete 1000 IPL runs.

10 - Chris Gayle is 10 fours away from 400 IPL fours.

1 - Kagiso Rabada in one scalp away from 150 wickets in T20 format.