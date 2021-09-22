IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Anrich Nortje (2 for 12), Kagiso Rabada (3 for 37), and Axar Patel (2 for 21) restricted SRH to 134/9 in their allotted 20 overs, while Shikhar Dhawan (42) and Shreyas Iyer (47 not out) helped DC chase down the target with 19 balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, SRH put up a dismal performance to manage a meagre 134 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3 for 37, while Anrich Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets apiece.

Abdul Samad (28 off 21, 2x4s, 1x6) tried his best to shore up the run-rate in company of Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls) but their fighting knocks also didn't last long and SRH could only manage to post a total of 134/9.

In response, DC were fast off the blocks as opener Dhawan continued his form from the first phase with a knock of 42 from 37 balls and shared a 52-run stand with Iyer, who completed the run chase along with skipper Rishabh Pant (35 not out).

For SRH, leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1 for 26) and Khaleel Ahmed (1 for 33) were the only wicket-takers.

What losing captain Kane Williamson said "With the bat, we didn't start well, didn't register a decent partnership, had some good scores in the back-end, but pretty much 25-30 runs short. We did bowl well, we have defended modest scores in the past, but it wasn't to be today. "It's been a difficult campaign so far - they were excellent, they are both quality internationals and they put us under pressure. They got us into hard positions, perhaps if we hadn't lost early wickets, we could have done differently, but Delhi were outstanding and played some smart cricket." What Orange Cap leader Shikhar Dhawan said "Been enjoying wearing the cap, enjoying the way I'm timing the ball. Not very true, this surface, it stopped a bit, and we had to plan the game according to the wicket. So it was good to go out there and secure a win. I consciously made an effort to increase the tempo and strike-rate, because I wanted to be an impacful player for my side. It was just about the execution. "Rabada and Nortje are our gun bowlers. Rabada always gets us the wicket. Nortje has great pace and his game has improved too, so they are troubling the batsmen. Absolutely enjoying being at the top of the table." What winning skipper Rishabh Pant said "We discussed that we had a good first phase, and we are happy to start the second phase this way. We said the same thing about focusing on the process and giving it 100% every day. "It's a good bowling performance because we thought 150-160 would have been a good total, so 130-something was a good score to restrict them to. We have one of the quickest bowlers in the world so I think they're great assets to have." What Man of the match Anrich Nortje said "Missing out in the first half was disappointing. It was good to have a good start to the tournament for me. Looking at the first game here, it was good to see some grass and then yesterday's big score - didn't know what to expect. "It was good to keep things simple in the end. I don't really focus on who I'm getting out, but I'm happy I contributed to the team's win." Full List of Award Winners (Prize Money INR 1 Lakh for every award) Man of the match: Anrich Nortje (DC) - 2 for 12 in 4 overs. Vivo perfect catch: Kane Williamson (SRH) - Catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw (DC) Safari Super Striker: Rishabh Pant (DC) - strike rate of 166.67 Dream11 Game Changer: Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 91 fantasy points Unacademy Let's Crack It Sixes Award: Shreyas Iyer (DC) 2 sixes - longest 81m CRED Power player: Anrich Nortje (DC) - 1 for 5 in powerplay UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 26 points Milestones reached during DC vs SRH 2021 ● Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha completed 2000 runs in IPL. ● Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan reclaimed the orange cap as he went past 400 runs in IPL 2021 with a knock of 42 off 37 balls. ● Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer completed 4000 runs in T20 cricket in his 150th T20 appearance (overall).