IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Blow for Delhi Capitals as Marcus Stoinis leaves field with hamstring issue

Stoinis' injury is not only a blow for DC as it also will be a worry for Australia, who have selected the all-rounder in the provisional squad for next month's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in UAE and Oman.

Stoinis pulled out of his run up when he was all set to bowl the second delivery of his second over. The Australian all-rounder was immediately attended to by the DC physio Patrick Farhart and was helped off the field.

DC first tweeted: "That doesn't look good. Seems like Stoinis has pulled a muscle there."

That doesn't look good. Seems like Stoin has pulled a muscle there 😣



Physio Patrick Farhart is out in the middle as we go into a Timeout.

And a few minutes later the Delhi franchise posted another tweet stating: "Not what we wanted to see. MStoinis has left the field after what seemed like a calf issue. We hope it isn't anything serious."

Not what we wanted to see 😢@MStoinis has left the field after what seemed like a calf issue. We hope it isn't anything serious 🤞🏼💙

The extent or the kind of injury is yet to be known, but official broadcasters' on-air commentators revealed that it was a hamstring injury. Steve Smith fielded as a substitute for his compatriot from 8.1 overs till the end of the innings.

Sunrisers, who opted to bat first, posted a total of 134/9 in their quota of 20 overs with Abdul Samad (28) and Rashid Khan (22) top-scoring. Kagiso Rabada (3 for 37), Axar Patel (2 for 21) and Anrich Nortje (2 for 12) were among the wickets for DC.