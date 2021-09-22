IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Match 33 Toss Report and Playing 11 Update: Sunrisers opt to bat, Ashwin in Delhi 11

Just hours before the match, COVID-19 hit the Sunrisers camp as pacer T Natarajan tested positive, sending six others, including all-rounder Vijay Shankar into isolation. But, BCCI announced that the match will go on as scheduled.

As far as the team new for Wednesday's match, David Warner, Williamson, Jason Holder will be the overseas players for SRH, while Kagiso Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje and Marcus Stoinis are the four overseas options for DC.

DC have also brought in veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for young all-rounder Lalit Yadav, while Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first phase of IPL 2021 due to shoulder injury, also returns to the team.

Williamson, who opted to bat first, said: "Looks a good surface, important for us to assess conditions first up and get some runs on the board. It's a chance to regroup and want to put up a much better performance. Holder, Rashid, Warner and myself are the four foreign players."

Meanwhile, DC skipper Pant, who wouldn't mind bowling first, said: "We were thinking of bowling first. We were gonna chase anyway. We are looking to focus on process and take one match at a time. Overseas players are Nortje, Rabada, Stoinis and Hetmyer. Ash is playing as well."

While DC come into tonight's match in the second position in the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points, having won 6 of their 8 matches so far this season, Sunrisers have a mountain to climb as they head into match, having secured just the one win in 7 matches and occupy the last spot.

However, with the tournament resuming after a few months' break, it could be like a fresh tournament for both teams. DC may need three more wins to seal a play-off spot, but SRH need to win all their remaining matches to stand any chance of finishing in the top four.

In the head-to-head battle, Sunrisers hold the edge with 11 wins to DC's 8 wins in the 19 meetings between the two teams in the Indian Premier League. DC and SRH have won 2 each in the last meetings, while the reverse fixture in IPL 2021 ended in a Superover win for Pant's team.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11s

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(captain/wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

SRH XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson(captain), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed