IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Preview, Date, Timing in IST, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

While Delhi Capitals are currently in the second spot with 12 points from eight matches, the Sunrisers are languishing at the foot of the table with just a solitary win from seven matches.

The Rishabh Pant-led DC ended the first half of the IPL 2021, which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a win against Punjab Kings and boosted by the return of Shreyas Iyer, they would be keen to restart their campaign on a winning note.

And to do that, the Capitals have enough power-hitters in their line-up, who can take any good attack to cleansers and Sunrisers won't be an exception.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs), would be keen to prove the selectors wrong after being axed from India's World T20 squad, while his partner young Prithvi Shaw (308 runs), would also like to do the same and get some runs under his belt.

DC boast a strong middle-order comprising skipper Rishabh Pant (213 runs), Australians Steve Smith (104 runs) and Marcus Stoinis (71 runs) and Shimron Hetmyer (84 runs. Now, with former skipper Iyer's return, it only gets better. But all of them need to be ready to step in when the openers fail.

As far as the pace bowling attack is concerned, Delhi have a settled one that includes Avesh Khan (14 wickets) and Kasigo Rabada (8 wickets), who have been lethal at the start and at the death.

Delhi also have array of spinners to choose from - be it seniors Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra or the young talents like Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav and Pravin Dubey.

Sunrisers, who need a win to boost their confidence and keep themselves alive in the tournament, lost their last outing in IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals and will be without their season's leading run-getter Johnny Bairstow.

The English wicketkeeper-batsman decided to pull out of the tournament, leaving more responsibility on the shoulders of Australian opener David Warner (193 runs). Bairstow can either be replaced in the line up by his compatriot Jason Roy or West Indies opener Shefrane Rutherford.

The rest of the batting line up could see the likes of skipper Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad and Vijay Shankar, who will all also need to chip in and contribute.

In the bowling department, they will be led by spin sensation Rashid Khan and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will also will have to put up a disciplined show to contain the Delhi batters at the Dubai International Stadium.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

