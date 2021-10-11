Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore release Hasaranga, Chameera ahead of KKR clash

By
Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera
Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera

Dubai, October 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (October 11) announced that Sri Lanka cricketers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the team's bio bubble ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Eliminator.

Hasaranga and Chameera have been released to join the Sri Lanka squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 qualifiers.

"OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the RCB bio bubble as they join up with the SL team for their #WT20 qualifiers. We wish both of them the best & thank them for their professionalism & hard work during #IPL2021," RCB tweeted.

KKR will lock horns with RCB on Monday (October 11) in the Eliminator. Coming back to Sri Lanka, the Asian side on Sunday announced the final 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in the UAE.

Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya have been included in the final squad by Sri LankaCricket (SLC).

Last month, Mahela Jayawardene was appointed as the consultant of the Sri Lankan squad for the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on October 12 and 14 before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Eliminator October 11 2021, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Kolkata
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 15:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 11, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments