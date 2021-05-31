IPL 2021: Emotions rule as Australia cricketers rejoin with family after 14-day hotel quarantine

The 38-member Australians landed in the country two weeks ago after a stopover in Maldives due to travel ban from COVID-19 ravaged India. The highlight of the day was premier fast bowler Pat Cummins exiting the hotel and reuniting with his pregnant partner Becky Boston, a video of which was uploaded on Twitter by Australian sports journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey.

"Video of the day! After eight weeks away for the IPL 2021, Pat Cummins finally leaves hotel quarantine and reunites with his pregnant partner Becky. All the feels!" Bailey tweeted alongside the video.

Besides Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner were among those who finally embraced their loved ones after nearly eight weeks away from home. Most of them had not seen their families since heading into the IPL 2021 in early April. They were flown home via a charter flight after the IPL 2021 was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2021 will now resume in the UAE in September. Fast bowler Moises Henriques was photographed leaving the Marriott hotel in Sydney. Pacer Jason Behrendorff, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, was among those to exit quarantine.

"It was nice to know that we were getting home that's for sure," Behrendorff said. "It's always tough being stuck somewhere and knowing that we're able to get home was a relief and now we're out of quarantine I can't wait to get home and see my family," he added.

Maxwell was seen hugging Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis after the end of their two-week quarantine. The BCCI paid for the charter flights and accommodation of the Australians in the Maldives and Sydney. Many of the Australian players will not be at home for long as they have been included in a 23-man squad to tour the West Indies and Bangladesh in July and August.

Five T20Is in Bangladesh were added to Australia's upcoming touring plans as part of a jam-packed schedule that will now include 13 games in under a month.