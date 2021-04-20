IPL 2021: FanCode launches merchandise of all eight teams

For all sports fans, FanCode is offering an introductory discount of flat 25 per cent on authentic and official merchandise of their favourite team using the code: FC25

The FanCode Shop offers a wide array of fan merchandise across IPL teams that include apparel - official match jerseys, t-shirts, polo t-shirts, joggers, caps; accessories - bags, mobile covers, wireless chargers, cups, coasters, keychains, wristbands, and much more.

This year, FanCode Shop has introduced merchandise for unique IPL fans. In the new remote-working set-up during the pandemic, most IPL fans will continue to watch the matches from home this summer.

Addressing the needs of these evolved preferences, FanCode Shop now offers a 'Work-From-Home' apparel category launched with vests and shorts. A new apparel range has also been launched for junior IPL fans that includes trendy t-shirts.

The FanCode Shop was launched in August last year, ahead of IPL 2020, to provide authentic and affordable range of fan gear of leading sports brands.

FanCode Shop uses technology to innovate and deliver rapid turnaround times in both the creation and distribution of fan gear, ensuring that fans will have the latest, most topical designs of their favourite sports brands and teams.

Fans can explore the IPL team merchandise and avail the introductory offer by logging on to www.shop.fancode.com or downloading the FanCode App.

IPL 2021 which began on April 9 will have 60 matches spread over 52 days with the final slated to be held on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.