IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Live Updates: Fifty-up Du Plessis ups the ante as Chennai eye big total

Dubai, October 15: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders battle for the title in IPL 2021 Final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (October 15).
While Eoin Morgan-led KKR head into the match after getting past Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Eliminator and Qualifier 2, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK come into the summit clash after a wicket win over DC in Qualifier 1.
KKR reached the play-offs by finishing fourth in the points table with 14 points and CSK finished second the standings with 18 points. Morgan's side are on a four-match winning streak and Dhoni's Super Kings have won just one in their last four outings.
MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni's men reach the finals.
On the other hand, Morgan's side was completely down and out in the India leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.
Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting line-up and the Kolkata-based franchise has been playing fearless cricket. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi have done their job too this season.
Now the two sides are set for a rematch from the 2012 final in which KKR defeated CSK by 5 wickets with 2 balls spare when chasing 191 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Will CSK and Dhoni avenge that loss and make it title number four or will KKR go level with a third title?
Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR:
SIX! Moeen Ali races to 34 off 17 as he hits Chakravarthy straight down the ground for a maximum. CSK - 184/2 in 18.5 overs.
FOUR! Moeen Ali hits Chakravarthy towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. CSK - 176/2 in 18.2 overs.
SIX! FOUR! Du Plessis cuts loose against Ferguson with back-to-back boundaries. CSK - 172/2 in 18 overs
FOUR! Moeen Ali hits Ferguson over covers for a boundary and the Kiwi continues to be expensive. CSK - 160/2 in 17.3 overs.
The expensive Ferguson is set to bowl his final over.
SIX! Moeen Ali ends the over like he started as he hits Mavi straight down the ground for a maximum. CSK - 153/2 in 17 overs.
Update on Rahul Tripahthi: On air commentators say he is being treated for a hamstring injury.
SIX! Moeen Ali hits Mavi over deep mid-wicket for a maximum to start the 17th over. CSK - 145/2 in 16.1 overs.
Despite giving away a boundary early Ferguson concedes 8 runs from his third over. CSK - 139/2 in 16 overs.
FOUR! Ferguson is welcomed back into the attack with a boundary by Du Plessis. CSK - 135/2 in 15.1 overs.
Venkatesh Iyer bowls a good over as he concedes just 6 runs from it. CSK - 131/2 in 15 overs.
Venkatesh Iyer is introduced into the attack for the firs time today by KKR skipper Morgan as they look to pull things back.
9 runs and a wicket comes from Narine's final over and the spinner ends with figures of 2 for 26 in 4 overs.
At the second time-out, CSK reach 124/2 in 13.3 overs with Du Plessis unbeaten on 57 off 40 balls as Moeen Ali joins him in the middle following the dismissal of Uthappa, who played a brilliant knock.
WICKET! Review lost and Narine gets his second of the night as he traps Uthappa in front of the stumps, LBW for 31. CSK - 124/2 in 13.3 overs.
REVIEW: Uthappa challenges an on-field call for LBW.
SIX! Uthappa effortlessly hits Narine over long on for his third maximum of the innings. CSK - 124/1 in 13.2 overs.
Narine is set to bowl his final over.
12 runs come from Chakravarthy's third over. CSK - 116/1 in 13 overs.
SIX! Uthappa slogs Chakravarthy over deep mid-wicket for his second maximum and that brings up the 50 stand between the pair. CSK - 112/1 in 12.2 overs.
7 runs come from Narine's third over as Chennai cross 100. CSK - 104/1 in 12 overs.
DROPPED! Not an easy chance though, but Narine drops Uthappa off his own bowling.
Narine is back in the attack as KKR look to pull things back.
SIX! And it's 50 for Du Plessis, who ends Ferguson's over with a maximum and races to 52 off 35 balls. CSK - 97/1 in 11 overs.
FOUR! FOUR! Du Plessis cuts loose and closes in on a fifty as he hits Ferguson for back-to-back boundaries. CSK - 88/1 in 10.3 overs.
SIX! Uthappa joins the fun as he pulls Shakib over mid wicket for the second maximum of the over. CSK - 80/1 in 10 overs.
SIX! Du Plessis hits Shakib over long off and into the stands for a maximum. CSK - 73/1 in 9.4 overs.
Shakib replaces Chakravarthy in the other end and the all-rounder is set to bowl his third over.
4 singles and most importantly a wicket comes from Narine's second over. CSK - 65/1 in 9 overs.
Ex-KKR star Robin Uthappa is the new batsman in for CSK as Narine continues his second over.
WICKET! Narine strikes straight after the time out as Gaikwad holes out to Shivam Mavi at long off for 32. CSK - 61/1 in 8.1 overs.
At the first time-out, CSK reach 61/0 in 8 overs with Gaikwad (32) and Du Plessis (27) unbeaten in the middle.
Just 5 singles come from Chakravarthy's second over and it's time-out. CSK - 61/0 in 8 overs.
It's mystery spin from both ends as Chakravarthy continues from the other end.
6 runs come from Narine's first over, but KKR will be concerned about Tripathi, who has left the field. CSK - 56/0 in 7 overs.
Morgan opts for Sunil Narine in 7th over. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi leaves the field with an issue in the leg.
At the end of powerplay, CSK reach 50/0 in 6 overs with Gaikwad (26) and Du Plessis (22) unbeaten in the middle.
FOUR! Du Plessis hits the free hit straight down the ground for a boundary. CSK - 50/0 in 6 overs.
Time for mystery spin as Varun Chakravarthy is introduced into the attack by Morgan.
FOUR! Faf du Plessis hits Mavi just over the fielder at mid-off for a boundary. CSK 42/0 in 5 overs.
Change of ends for Shivam Mavi as he replaces Shakib Al Hasan from the opposite end.
FOUR! Du Plessis now drives Ferguson through extra covers for the second boundary of the over. CSK - 34/0 in 4 overs.
FOUR! Gaikwad walks down the track and improvises for a boundary through point and covers. CSK - 29/0 in 3.3 overs.
Time for real pace now as Morgan brings Ferguson into the attack.
13 runs and a chance goes abegging in Shakib's second over. CSK - 22/0 in 3 overs.
FOUR! SIX! Back to back boundaries! Salt to injury as Gaikwad slog sweeps Shakib toward square and follows up with a pull over mid wicket for a maximum. CSK - 20/0 in 2.3 overs.
CHANCE! Dinesh Karthik misses a stumping opportunity of Faf du Plessis, who was deceived by Shakib.
Mavi finds some swing and keeps the scoring down to 3 in his first over. CSK - 9/0 in 2 overs.
Shivam Mavi shares the new ball with Shakib as KKR opt for pace from the other end.
Despite a boundary Shakib concedes just 6 runs from the first over. CSK - 6/0 in 1 over.
FOUR! Gaikwad sweeps Shakib front of square for the first boundary of the final. CSK - 6/0 in 0.4 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis open the innings for CSK, while KKR opt for spin as usual to start as Shakib Al Hasan takes the new ball.
And it's time! Umpires, KKR fielders and CSK openers walk out to the field to some fireworks to start of the IPL 2021 Final.
KKR have done well in the UAE leg, winning 6 times when chasing. But only 1 of those came in Dubai with the 5 other wins coming in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, which have favoured their spinners. Can the trio do the job in Dubai as well?
No surprise from Morgan opting to bowl first. Dhoni also said he would have done the same as they have won 6 times chasing this season including 4 in the UAE. However, they won the first match of the second phase when they batted first and it was on the same wicket that will be used for today's final. Also runs on the board in the final may be an advantage to CSK.
KKR XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
As for team news, KKR remain unchanged from their Qualifier 2 win and CSK also remain unchanged from their Qualifier 1 win. So, no Suresh Raina for CSK or Andre Russell for KKR.
TOSS: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spins the coin and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan calls heads. It's come down heads and Morgan opts to bowl first.
It's time for the toss as the CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who is making his 300th appearance as a T20 captain, walks out to the middle and is joined by KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.
PITCH REPORT: Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden say it's the same wicket that was used for the second phase opener. But it hasn't been used since that September 19 fixture. Chennai defended 156 that night, but this wicket looks a belter and will be very difficult to defend. So, the pair's advice is win the toss and chase.
Nine of the 12 fixtures played in Dubai this season have been won by the chasing side. So, before the captain's make their choice for today, let's see what are the conditions in-store at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the pitch report. Stay tuned.
CSK hold the advantage in head-to-head battles for this season and overall as well when they face KKR.
Will Suresh Raina return to the CSK playing 11? Will KKR bring back Andre Russell into the line-up? We'll know all about the team news at the toss, which is just 30 minutes away now.
While Gaikwad has been key to CSK, KKR's second phase resurgence has been down to the change in the opening pair. The addition of Venkatesh Iyer to the line-up has brought about some fearless cricket from the Knights inspired by head coach Brendon McCullum.
CSK's redemption after the 2020 season has been incredible and one man has played a crucial role in their run to the final in 2021. Ruturaj Gaikwad is in line to win the Orange Cap after a fantastic season.
This will be the second meeting between the two sides in the IPL final and the second time the same teams have met in the summit clash. Only CSK and Mumbai Indians have met in the final more than once. In fact CSK and MI have played in 4 finals - 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2019.
In fact, CSK have won five of their last six IPL matches against KKR, including their last three in succession; however, they have never been on a longer winning run against the Kolkata-based franchise.
It's 2-0 in favour of CSK when it comes to battle between the two sides in IPL 2021. Will it be third time lucky for Kolkata or will Chennai make it a hattrick of wins?
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. But, stay tuned as we build up to the pulsating final with stats, pitch report, toss and then the live updates.
Hello all! Good evening and welcome to myKhel's coverage of the IPL 2021 Final, which is a rematch from the 2012 season final as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
