IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Live Updates: Fifty-up Du Plessis ups the ante as Chennai eye big total

While Eoin Morgan-led KKR head into the match after getting past Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Eliminator and Qualifier 2, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK come into the summit clash after a wicket win over DC in Qualifier 1.

KKR reached the play-offs by finishing fourth in the points table with 14 points and CSK finished second the standings with 18 points. Morgan's side are on a four-match winning streak and Dhoni's Super Kings have won just one in their last four outings.

MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni's men reach the finals.

On the other hand, Morgan's side was completely down and out in the India leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.

Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting line-up and the Kolkata-based franchise has been playing fearless cricket. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi have done their job too this season.

Now the two sides are set for a rematch from the 2012 final in which KKR defeated CSK by 5 wickets with 2 balls spare when chasing 191 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Will CSK and Dhoni avenge that loss and make it title number four or will KKR go level with a third title?

Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR:

