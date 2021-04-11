IPL 2021: Fit and sharp Andre Russell raring to go for Kolkata Knight Riders

Over the last two seasons, Russell has been injury-prone and his fitness has been a cause of worry for KKR. However, ahead of KKR's IPL 2021 campaign opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the West Indies all-rounder revealed that he has gained full fitness now and is raring to go this season.

"I'm in better shape compared to last year, so I'm hoping for a better performance than last year. I can put my body on the line because I'm a lot fitter. Morgan is relaxed and he gives us all the freedom, only intervenes if it's not working. If we have the upper hand against any team, we must go for the kill," Russell told Star Sports.

Russell, who wasn't at his best with bat and the ball last season, also said he was happy with the tournament returning to India, where he is used to the conditions.

"We fell short by a few runs last year, and just lost the big moments and fell short marginally. We must minimize our errors and do well. The good thing is that we are back in India. The UAE was lovely, but when you talk IPL, you talk India. I am used to these conditions, and I'm looking forward to playing here," he added.

SRH skipper David Warner on Sunday (April 11) won the toss and opted to field first against KKR in the third game of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.