IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir feels MS Dhoni should bat higher up order to lead team from front

MS Dhoni generally comes in to bat at number 7 and in the first game against Delhi Capitals he failed to get going and got out for a two-ball duck which eventually led to his side losing the game by seven wickets despite setting up a target of 189.

While he felt the team had issues in their bowling line up, Gambhir said if there's a saying - 'leading from the front' - then, Dhoni should bat at number four or five and not below that for Chennai Super Kings.

"MS Dhoni should be batting higher, that's what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front. We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can't be leading, when you're batting at No.7. Yes, there are issues in their bowling line up," Gamnhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live'.

The former India opener further added that Dhoni is not as attacking as he used to be in the past and it is better for him to bat up in the order and get himself in.

"Plus, he is not the MS Dhoni, which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four/ five. Nothing below that," Gambhir added.

Dhoni's CSK will look to bounce back from the opening game defeat against Delhi Capitals when they take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 16).