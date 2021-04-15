IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell likens Royal Challengers Bangalore role to one at Australia

After struggling for runs in previous edition, Maxwell, who scored just 108 runs in 13 matches at an average of just over 15 in IPL 2020, was released by Punjab Kings ahead of this season.

The Australian all-rounder was once again picked up for big bucks at the IPL 2021 auction by RCB, who have pushed him up to the No. 4 batting slot this season.

Following a gutsy fifty which helped RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6-runs, Maxwell, who was awarded the man of the match for his effort, opened up about his role in the new franchise and the pressure that comes with it.

IPL 2021: Shahbaz, Maxwell lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to six-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

"It's a very nice start, new franchise for me and they have given me a specific role. To start like this is really nice. It's nice to have batters behind you, you have freedom with AB to come and it's a very similar role I have in the Australian cricket team," said Maxwell at the post-match prsentation.

Maxwell shared a 44-run partnership with Virat Kohli and the Aussie said it's a luxury to have likes of the skipper and AB de Villiers behind him

"Kohli's good at keeping me on task. Having those guys behind me is a nice little luxury. It's my fourth IPL team and there is pressure on me to turn up and make impact," added Maxwell.

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli not over-excited by wins, lauds Maxwell for effort on tough wicket

In his first match for RCB, Maxwell played a key role in helping RCB win with a knock of 39. In his second match of the season, Maxwell top-scored for RCB with 59 off 41 balls. The last time Maxwell hit a half-century was back in 2016.

Since 2016, his highest had been 47 each in 2017 and 2018 and 32 in 2020 before the 59 in Wednesday's match. While he hit two sixes in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, he hit three sixes against SRH. But in the 2020 season, he couldn't hit a single six.

Maxwell also revealed the backing he has received from the support staff at his new franchise.

"The support staff have been backing me as well. It's just about using the experience. Get myself in and then go for the runs," he concluded.